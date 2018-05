A coal miner who was injured in a mine explosion receives medical attention at a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAMAL TARAQAI

Coal miners waits for the recovery of their colleagues after the mine collapsed in Quetta, Pakistan, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAMAL TARAQAI

The body of a coal miner who died when a mine collapsed is brought to a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAMAL TARAQAI

Coal miners wait for the recovery of their colleagues after a mine collapsed in Quetta, Pakistan, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAMAL TARAQAI

A coal miner waits for the recovery of his fellows after the mine collapsed in Quetta, Pakistan, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAMAL TARAQAI

Recovered bodies of coal miners are brought to a hospital by rescue workers after the mine collapsed in Quetta, Pakistan, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAMAL TARAQAI

At least 23 miners were killed and nine others were injured in two explosions at two coal mines in Balochistan province in southwestern Pakistan, an official source told EFE on Sunday.

The first explosion, triggered by methane gas accumulation, on Saturday afternoon in Marwar, about 45 kilometers (28 miles) from the provincial capital of Quetta, killed 16 miners and injured another seven, a Levies Force spokesperson, Ghulam Murtaza, told EFE.