Algerian soldiers and rescuers stand near the wreckage of a military transport aircraft that crashed in Boufarik, about 30km south the capital Algiers, Algeria, 11 April 2018. Reports state at least 257 people were killed after an Algerian military transport aircraft crashed shortly after taking off from Boufarik military airfield outside the capital Algiers. EPA/STR

At least 257 people were killed on Wednesday after an Algerian military transport aircraft crashed shortly after taking off from Boufarik military airfield outside the capital Algiers, an official from the country's Civil Defense told EFE.

According to Algerian state news service APS, black smoke could be seen billowing from the wreckage as far away as Algiers, and unverified images posted on social media showed emergency services at the scene of the accident, approximately 30 kilometers (18 miles) south of the capital.