A still image taken from a handout video made available by the Russian Defence Ministry's press service shows Russian servicemen boarding a military aircraft on their way to Kazakhstan, at an airfield outside Moscow, Russia, 06 January 2022. EFE-EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Protesters hold a placard reading 'Don't make our soldiers murderers and invaders' during a rally against sending peacekeepers to Kazakhstan, outside parliament in central Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 06 January 2022. EFE-EPA/IGOR KOVALENKO

Ukrainian activists attend a rally to support Kazakh protesters in front of the Kazakhstan embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, 06 January 2022. EFE-EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

The Kazakh forces have killed at least 26 people in an "anti-terror" operation in Almaty to end violent street protests that have rocked the Central Asian country, said the authorities.

The federal home ministry said security forces arrested more than 3,000 people, while 18 "armed" people suffered injuries in the worst street unrest in the last three decades of the Kazakh independence.