Fallen rocks are scattered on a highway as city workers check for damage after an earthquake outside a tunnel on a highway in Murakami, Niigata Prefecture, northern Japan, Jun. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Products are spread on the floor following a powerful earthquake in Murakami, Niigata Prefecture, northern Japan, Jun. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

At least 26 people have been injured – one of them in serious condition – following a 6.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Japan's northwestern coast overnight and caused a slight tsunami, officials announced on Wednesday.

The person who was seriously injured is a resident of the city of Tsubame, in the Niigata prefecture, while another 25 were lightly injured in the provinces of Miyagi (four), Ishikawa (one), Niigata (three) and Yamagata (17), according to the latest figures provided by the national fire and disaster management agency, the FDMA.