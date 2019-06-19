At least 26 people have been injured – one of them in serious condition – following a 6.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Japan's northwestern coast overnight and caused a slight tsunami, officials announced on Wednesday.
The person who was seriously injured is a resident of the city of Tsubame, in the Niigata prefecture, while another 25 were lightly injured in the provinces of Miyagi (four), Ishikawa (one), Niigata (three) and Yamagata (17), according to the latest figures provided by the national fire and disaster management agency, the FDMA.