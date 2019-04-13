At least 27 Taliban fighters have been killed in their attack on a government building in the province of Nangarhar, eastern Afghanistan, officials said on Saturday.
Two members of the security forces were also killed.
Afghan soldiers conduct a security check during operations in Achin district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, Jan. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI
At least 27 Taliban fighters have been killed in their attack on a government building in the province of Nangarhar, eastern Afghanistan, officials said on Saturday.
Two members of the security forces were also killed.