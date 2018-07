People clear debris in a village damaged by flash floods in Yen Bai, Vietnam, Jul. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR VIETNAM OUT

At least 27 people have been killed and seven are missing in Vietnam owing to heavy rainfall caused by tropical storm Son Tinh in the northern part of the country, authorities said on Tuesday.

The storm led to widespread flooding and landslides, leaving around 20 people injured, Vietnam's disaster management authority said in a statement.