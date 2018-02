Relatives sit beside victims of a bus crash after praying at a hospital in Tangerang Selatan, Indonesia, Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

At least 27 killed, 16 injured in bus accident in Indonesia

16 people were being treated in hospital in west Java Sunday after sustaining injuries in a bus crash which killed at least 27 people.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening after the bus carrying local tourists collided with a motorcycle, flipped over and ran off the road in Ciater, western Java, according to local media.