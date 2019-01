Rescue workers move the bodies of the victims of a passenger bus accident at a mortuary in Karachi, Pakistan, Jan 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Emergency vehicles transport the bodies of the victims of a passenger bus accident to a mortuary in Karachi, Pakistan, Jan 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Rescue workers move the bodies of the victims of a bus accident at a mortuary in Karachi, Pakistan, Jan 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

At least 27 people were killed and another 13 injured when a bus caught fire after crashing into a truck in southern Pakistan, officials said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on Monday evening in the city of Lasbela when a tyre on the bus burst causing the driver to lose control and crash into the truck, local police spokesperson Mohamed Ramzan told EFE.