Flames rise from the scene of a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, 24 December 2018. EFE/EPA/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

Afghan security personnel stand guard at the scene of a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, 24 December 2018. EFE/EPA/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

At least 28 people died, including 25 employees of the Vice Ministry for Martyrs and the Disabled, and another 20 were wounded on Monday in an attack on that government department in Kabul.

Three attackers were also killed in a seven-hour battle with security forces.