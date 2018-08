A Saudi F-15 jet releases flares as troops from Saudi Arabia and 20 allied countries perform in the final exercises of the military exercise codenamed 'North Thunder' in Hafar al-Batin, Saudi Arabia, Mar. 10, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

At least 29 children were killed on Thursday when a bus they were traveling on was bombed in an airstrike in the northwestern Yemeni city of Sa'ada, the spokesman for the Yemeni branch of the Red Cross told EFE.

Adnan Hazam said the hospital of al-Talh, supported by the International Committee of the Red Cross, received 29 dead bodies of children aged between 10-14 years, as well as 48 wounded, including 30 minors.