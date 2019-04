An aerial picture of a flooded area in Bangkulu, Sumatra, Indonesia, Apr. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIVA MARHA

An aerial picture of a flooded area in Bangkulu, Sumatra, Indonesia, Apr. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIVA MARHA

At least 29 dead, 13 missing in floods on Indonesian island of Sumatra

Heavy rains and flooding on the Indonesia island of Sumatra have killed at least 29 people, authorities said on Monday.

Thirteen people were missing and over 12,000 people in Bengkulu province on the southwest coast of the island have been displaced.