A fishing village at the shore of Lake Victoria near Kampala, Uganda, Sept. 28, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/GERNOT HENSEL

At least 30 people have died after a Ugandan boat capsized on Lake Victoria, police confirmed Sunday.

In a statement posted on their official Twitter account, Ugandan police said that 27 people were rescued, after having previously stated that at least 40 people were saved Saturday night.