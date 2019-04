Emergency personnel work at the site of a tourist bus crash in Caniço, on the Portuguese island of Madeira on April 17, 2019, after 29 German tourists died when their bus went off the road. EFE-EPA / HOMEM GOUVEIA

Emergency personnel work at the site of a tourist bus crash in Caniço, on the Portuguese island of Madeira on April 17, 2019, after 29 German tourists died when their bus went off the road. EFE-EPA / HOMEM GOUVEIA

At least 29 German tourists died Wednesday in a bus crash on the Portuguese island of Madeira when the vehicle went off the highway and flipped over onto a house for as yet unknown reasons.

Twenty-seven people were injured to varying degrees, at least two of them seriously.