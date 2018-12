Libyan soldiers stand in front of the fire-damaged building of the Foreign Ministry following an attack allegedly carried out by the Islamic State terror organization in Tripoli, Libya, Dec. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Libyan firefighters work outside the building of the Foreign Ministry following an attack allegedly carried out by the Islamic State terror organization in Tripoli, Libya, Dec. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

At least three civilians were killed and another 10 were wounded on Tuesday in an attack allegedly carried out by the Islamic State terror organization targeting the headquarters of the Libyan foreign ministry in the capital Tripoli, a security source told EFE.

The attack took place when a suicide bomber detonated his explosive belt, while two other extremists were killed during an exchange of fire with Libyan security forces.