Afghan security officials react after a second explosion hit an area, as they inspect the scene of twin explosions in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, April 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

At least three people were killed, including a child, and 19 were wounded in a twin explosion that occurred on Saturday in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar, an official source told EFE.

The mine explosions took place on Saturday morning in the police district No. 4 in the city of Jalalabad, the capital of the Nangarhar province, according to Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the governor of the province.