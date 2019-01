Two metro rail locomotives are seen after they collided near Mountain View, Pretoria, South Africa, Jan. 08, 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

At least three died and roughly 200 more were injured in train crash Tuesday in the South African capital, as reported by an epa-efe photojournalist.

The accident involved 800 total passengers as two metro rail locomotives collided near the Mountain View train station in the north of Pretoria.