An Afghan health worker carries a wounded person to a after several mortars targeted a political gathering in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan, Mar. 07, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

At least three people were killed and another 22 were wounded on Thursday after several rockets were fired at a gathering of members of the Shia Muslim Hazara minority community in the Afghan capital.

The gathering, which was attended by top officials of the government, was marking the anniversary of the death of Abdul Ali Mazari, a Hazara leader.