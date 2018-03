An Afghan security officer stands guard as he secures the area of an explosion at a diplomatic and heavily guarded area in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan, Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JAWAD JALALI

At least three civilians died and another four were wounded Saturday in a suicide car bomb attack by the Taliban near an industrial park in Kabul, officials told EFE.

Interior Ministry spokesperson Najib Danish confirmed there was a suicide attack in the Dispichari area, in police district number 9, of the Afghan capital.