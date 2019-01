A police officer looks on as firefighters work in front of burning vehicles at the scene of explosion in Mogadishu, Somalia, 29 January 2019. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

Firefighters work in front of burning vehicles at the scene of explosion in Mogadishu, Somalia, 29 January 2019. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

At least three people were killed and five others were injured Tuesday when a car bomb exploded in the heart of Somalia's restive capital Mogadishu, police sources told EFE.

The vehicle had been stopped by officials at a security checkpoint near the historic center of Mogadishu and the City Hall, police agent Mohamed Nur Ali, who was in the area, told EFE, adding that he suspected the explosion had not been detonated at its intended destination.