Resident pass the ruins of a house that iscovered in mud at Petobo, Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, 10 October 2018. The Petobo village was totally destroyed by a land slide that was trigger by strong earthquakes. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

A resident stands near the ruins of a house at Petobo village, in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, 10 October 2018. The Petobo village was totally destroyed by a land slide that was trigger by strong earthquakes. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

A handout photo made available by the Indonesian the National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB) shows a man standing near a damaged building in Sumenep, East Java, Indonesia, 11 October 2018. According to a National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure (BNPB) report, at least three people were killed after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit East Java province. EPA-EFE/BNPB / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Indonesian patients sit outside after an earthquake, at a hospital in Pamekasan, East Java, Indonesia, 11 October 2018. According to a National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure (BNPB) report, at least three people were killed after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit East Java province. EPA-EFE/STR

At least three people died and four more were injured in Indonesia after a 6-magnitude, on the Richter scale, earthquake shook the Bali Sea early Thursday, located between the islands of Bali and Java, according to official sources.

Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesperson for the Indonesian Disaster Prevention Agency, said on his twitter account along with images of several destroyed buildings that the victims were found in the Sumenep district in eastern Java.