Russian rescue workers remove debris after a gas explosion in an apartment building in the city of Magnitogorsk, Chelyabinsk region, Russia, Dec. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/ILYA MOSKOVETS

People watch as Russian rescue workers remove debris after a gas explosion in a apartment building in the city of Magnitogorsk, Chelyabinsk region, Russia, Dec. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/ILYA MOSKOVETS

At least three people died and 79 others were missing after a residential building collapsed in Russia, authorities confirmed Monday.

Emergency services said that rescue workers managed to dig several others with injuries out of the rubble in the city of Magnitogorsk in the Chelyabinsk region.