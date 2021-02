Demonstrators react as riot policemen fire tear gas during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 28 February 2021. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Demonstrator take cover behind shields during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 28 February 2021. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Demonstrators gesture at riot police behind makeshift barricades during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, 28 February 2021. EPA-EFE/KAUNG ZAW HEIN

Members of the Myanmar community and students hold photos of detained Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, during a protest against the Myanmar military coup, in Taipei, Taiwan, 28 February 2021. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Demonstrators stand behind a barrier of waste containers as they face riot police during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, 28 February 2021. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Riot police stand guard on a road during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, 28 February 2021. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

A riot police officer takes aim behind barricades during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, 28 February 2021. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

A demonstrator holds a placard calling for the release of detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup, near Hledan junction in Yangon, Myanmar, 28 February 2021. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

At least three people were killed on Sunday as Myanmar police launched violent crackdowns on anti-coup protests across the country.

In Yangon, police opened fire and launched tear gas and stun grenades against thousands of residents protesting the Feb. 1 military takeover, an EFE correspondent on the ground reported. EFE-EPA