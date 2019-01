Supporters of DR Congo's opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi, the leader of the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) party, celebrate after he was declared the winner by electoral commission, in Limete, Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/HUGH KINSELLA CUNNINGHAM

Supporters of DR Congo's opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi, the leader of the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) party, celebrate after he was declared the winner by electoral commission, in Limete, Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/HUGH KINSELLA CUNNINGHAM

A billboard of DR Congo's outgoing President Joseph Kabila burned by supporters of the opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi, the leader of the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) party, is seen in Limete, Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/HUGH KINSELLA CUNNINGHAM

At least three people died Thursday during protests over election results that saw an opposition candidate win the polls for the first time in the history of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Congolese electoral commission earlier in the day named Felix Tshisekedi the provisional winner of the elections held last month.