A man videotapes smoke from an explosion and fire at a plastics factory in Santo Domingo on Dec. 5, 2018, a blast in which at least 3 people died and 44 were injured. EFE-EPA/Orlando Barria

At least three people died on Wednesday and more than 40 were injured, including a number of children, when a powerful explosion occurred at a plastics factory in the Dominican capital, authorities said.

The blast occurred around midday at a factory in the Villas Agricolas district of Santo Domingo and, according to different reports, a tanker that was unloading fuel blew up.