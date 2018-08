Residents affected by flood take shelter in a basketball court turned into an evacuation center in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Residents affected by flood collect drinking water in a basketball court turned into an evacuation center in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

At least three people have died in floods in Quezon city in Philippines in the aftermath of tropical storm Yagi, Quezon City Police Department confirmed to EFE Monday.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council had earlier reported that two people had died, while one was missing.