Three people were killed and 21 others injured Saturday when a bomb went off in a mainly Shiite neighborhood on the west side of this capital, an Afghan police commander told Efe, though other police sources said the death toll was 12.

The same neighborhood was the scene Friday of a bombing by Islamic State (ISIS) that left eight dead and 18 injured, according to the latest figures provided by the spokesman for the Taliban government, Zabiullah Mujahid.