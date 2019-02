An aerial picture taken with drone shows rescuers working at the site of a collapsed building in Kartal district of Istanbul, Turkey, Feb. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Rescuers work at the site of a collapsed building in Kartal district of Istanbul, Turkey, Feb. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Rescuers carry an injured woman on a stretcher from the site of a collapsed building in Kartal district of Istanbul, Turkey, Feb. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Rescuers work at the site of a collapsed building in Kartal district of Istanbul, Turkey, Feb. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

At least 3 killed, 12 injured as 8-storey building collapses in Turkey

Istanbul's governor said at least three people were killed and 12 others have been rescued from the rubble of a collapsed eight-storey building in Turkey as rescue work continued Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, rescue workers were clearing debris in search of survivors trapped after a building collapsed in Istanbul's Kartal neighborhood, south of the leafy Aydos Forest, on the Asian side of Turkey's largest city.