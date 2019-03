Yasin Khan (L), Governor of Helmand province attends the Farmers Day ceremony, minutes before twin bomb blasts hit the ceremony, in Helmand, Afghanistan, Mar. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/WATAN YAR

Afghan security officials carry injured victims after a twin bomb blasts targeting the Farmers Day ceremony attended by the Governor of Helmand province, in Helmand, Afghanistan, Mar. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/WATAN YAR

At least 3 killed, 31 injured in attack on stadium in Afghanistan

At least three people were killed and 31 injured on Saturday in twin blasts at a crowded stadium in southern Afghanistan where local authorities were present and farmers were displaying their products to mark Farmers' Day.

Two explosions rocked a stadium in Lashkargah – capital of the conflict-ridden Helmand province – around 10 am, interior ministry spokesperson Nasrat Rahimi tweeted