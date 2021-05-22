A handout shakemap made available by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows the location of a 7.3-magnitude earthquake which struck southern Qinghai province, China, 21 May 2021. EPA-EFE/USGS / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Firemen prepare to set up tents for the homeless hours after a 6.1-magnitude earthquake in Yangbi county, Yunnan province, China, 22 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Sen Xiao CHINA OUT

Firemen set up tents for the homeless hours after a 6.1-magnitude earthquake in Yangbi county, Yunnan province, China, 22 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Sen Xiao CHINA OUT

At least three people have been killed and another 27 injured after a series of earthquakes shook the Chinese provinces of Yunnan and Qinghai, according to the latest data of local authorities Saturday morning.

A magnitude-6.1 earthquake occurred in southwestern province of Yunnan at 9.48 pm Friday local time (13:48 GMT) with its epicenter located about 28 kilometers northwest of the town of Dali, near the Myanmar border, at a depth of about 10 kilometers, according to United States Geological Survey (USGS).