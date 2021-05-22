At least three people have been killed and another 27 injured after a series of earthquakes shook the Chinese provinces of Yunnan and Qinghai, according to the latest data of local authorities Saturday morning.
A magnitude-6.1 earthquake occurred in southwestern province of Yunnan at 9.48 pm Friday local time (13:48 GMT) with its epicenter located about 28 kilometers northwest of the town of Dali, near the Myanmar border, at a depth of about 10 kilometers, according to United States Geological Survey (USGS).