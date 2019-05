Vegetable vendors travel on a truck with dense clouds are overhead as Cyclone Fani made landfall West Midnapore of West Bengal some 200km west of Kolkata, eastern India, May 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

epa07544330 Severe winds after cyclone Fani made landfall in Odisha coast, at Konark in Puri district Odisha, India 03 May 2019. According to news reports Cyclone Fani made landfall in Puri district and will continue moving to West Bengal and Tamilnadu. National Disaster Response Force and the Indian Coast Guard have been put on high alert as Cyclone Fani is termed as 'Very Severe' and around 800,000 people were evacuated along the eastern coast of India with Indian Army and Indian Air Force units put on standby. EPA/STR

A general view of the coastline at Konark in Puri district on the eve of cyclone Fani's landfall in Odisha, India, May 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

A handout photo made available by the NASA shows a Terra/MODIS satellite image of Cyclone Fani as it approaches the east coast of India, May 1, 2019 (issued May 2, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/NASA WORLDVIEW / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Local police patrol near the coastline at Konark in Puri district on the eve of cyclone Fani's landfall in Odisha, India, May 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Locals and fishermen take refuge in a makeshift shelter in Puri district on the eve of cyclone Fani's landfall on Odisha's coast, India, May 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Locals waiting as tourists are evacuated before Cyclone Fani made landfall at West Midnapore of West Bengal some 200 km west of Kolkata, eastern India, May 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Tourists being evacuated before Cyclone Fani made landfall at West Midnapore of West Bengal some 200 km west of Kolkata, Eastern India, May 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

At least three people were killed in India on Friday as the extremely severe cyclone, Fani, lashed the eastern coast of the country with winds gusting at up to 195 kilometers (121 miles) per hour.

More than a million people potentially in the cyclone’s path were evacuated before Fani made landfall around 8 a.m. near Puri, home to the nearly 900-year old Jagannath temple, one of the most important pilgrimage destinations in eastern state of Odisha.