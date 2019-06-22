At least three people were killed and 18 were injured following the collapse of a seven-story building under construction in a city in southern Cambodia while dozens of people remained trapped under the debris, officials said on Saturday.

The collapse occurred at 4 am local time in the coastal city of Sihanoukville – located some 220 kilometers (137 miles) southwest of the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh – and rescue teams were still searching for survivors among the rubble, as could be seen in images supplied by epa.