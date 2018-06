Afghan security officials stand guard outside the residence of Faridoon Momand, an Afghan lawmaker, after a suicide bomb attack in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Jun. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Two civilians and a policeman were killed Friday in a suicide attack on the house of a lawmaker in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar.

Five civilians were also wounded in the attack that took place early morning in the city of Jalalabad, the provincial capital, when a group of attackers wearing vests laden with explosives attacked the residence of lawmaker Faridoon Momand, who was not at home at the time, spokesperson for Nangarhar governor, Attaullah Khogyanai told EFE.