Indian National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescue workers operate on the site of a building collapse at Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India, Jul. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Indian doctors examine a dead body recovered at the site of a building collapse in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India, Jul. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Indian National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescue workers operating on the site of a building collapse at Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India, early morning, Jul. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

At least 3 killed in building collapse in northern India

A search operation to rescue an unverified number of people, who were trapped after an under-construction building collapsed on a neighboring smaller one in India killing at least three people, continued on Wednesday.

The accident took place in Greater Noida in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh late on Tuesday when a six-story building collapsed on an adjoining four-story building, said National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) spokesperson Basant Pawde.