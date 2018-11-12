Family members and friends of wounded people wait outside the gate of an emergency hospital after a suicide attack targeted part of an ongoing demonstration against Taliban in Kabul, Afghanistan, Nov. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Afghan soldiers stand guard as ambulance workers carry the wounded and dead bodies after a suicide attack targeted an ongoing demonstration in Kabul, Afghanistan, Nov. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWED KARGAR

Health workers wait to receive victims outside the gate of an emergency hospital after a suicide attack targeted part of an ongoing demonstration against the Taliban in Kabul, Afghanistan, Nov. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

At least six people were killed and 20 others were wounded in an explosion in Kabul on Monday near a protest site where hundreds of people, mostly members of the persecuted Shia minority Hazara, were demanding more security in the Hazara-dominated central and eastern districts of Afghanistan.

A suicide bomber detonated explosives he had strapped to himself at around 2 pm local time, just a few hundred meters from where demonstrators had gathered for a protest near Gulbahar commercial center, Kabul police spokesperson Basir Mujahid told EFE.