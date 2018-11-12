At least six people were killed and 20 others were wounded in an explosion in Kabul on Monday near a protest site where hundreds of people, mostly members of the persecuted Shia minority Hazara, were demanding more security in the Hazara-dominated central and eastern districts of Afghanistan.
A suicide bomber detonated explosives he had strapped to himself at around 2 pm local time, just a few hundred meters from where demonstrators had gathered for a protest near Gulbahar commercial center, Kabul police spokesperson Basir Mujahid told EFE.