The tail of a crashed Puerto Rico National Guard C-130 cargo plane rests on a road in Port Wentworth, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 2. EFE-EPA/STEPHEN B. MORTON

The Savannah Professional Fire Fighters Association IAAF Local 574 provided this photo of the scene following the crash of a Puerto Rico National Guard C-130 cargo plane near Savannah Hilton Head International Airport on Wednesday, May 2. EFE-EPA/IAFF Local 574

First responders examine the wreckage of a Puerto Rico National Guard C-130 cargo plane in Port Wentworth, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 2. EFE-EPA/STEPHEN B. MORTON

At least three members of the Puerto Rico National Guard were killed Wednesday when a C-130 transport plane crashed in Georgia while on a training mission, the US military said.

Nine people were aboard the aircraft, Sgt. Noel Velez of the Georgia Air National Guard told CNN.