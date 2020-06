Forensic officers work close to the scene where reports state that three people were stabbed in Forbury Gardens, Reading, Britain, 21 June 2020. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Forensic officers work close to the scene where reports state that three people were stabbed in Forbury Gardens, Reading, Britain, 21 June 2020. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Forensic officers work close to the scene where reports state that three people were stabbed in Forbury Gardens, Reading, Britain, 21 June 2020. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Forensic officers work close to the scene where reports state that three people were stabbed in Forbury Gardens, Reading, Britain, 21 June 2020. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Three people were killed and "a number" of others were injured in a stabbing attack in a park in Reading, England, on Saturday night, according to police.

Officers were called to Forbury Gardens in the city, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) west of London, at about 7 pm and “a number of people were injured and taken to hospital,” Thames Valley Police said in a statement.