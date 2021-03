Demonstrators walk past sandbag road barriers during a protest against the military coup in Hlaingthaya (Hlaing Tharyar) Township, outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, 13 March 2021. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Demonstrators display placards and flash the three-finger salute during a protest against the military coup in Hlaingthaya (Hlaing Tharyar) Township, outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, 13 March 2021. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Flowers and bricks sit around a blood stain of a protester who died on 12 March during an evening raid in the Hlaingthaya Township, outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, 13 March 2021. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

A friend of a Myanmar protester who died on 12 March during an evening raid, shows an empty bullet shell in the Hlaingthaya Township, outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, 13 March 2021. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

An injured demonstrator receives medical attention during a protest against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, 13 March 2021. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

An injured demonstrator is carried during a protest against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, 13 March 2021. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

At least three people were killed as Myanmar security forces cracked down on an anti-junta protest in Mandalay on Saturday, local media reported, after two were killed overnight in Yangon.

At least 15 were also wounded in the second city of Mandalay, including monks, as first responders were unable to rescue all the injured at the scene, Myanmar Now reported. EFE-EPA