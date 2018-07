A handout photo made available by the US Geological Survey (USGS) on 29 July 2018 shows a shakemap of a magnitude 6.4 magnitude which hit Lombok Island, Indonesia. EPA-EFE/USGS HANDOUT

At least three people have died, another 12 were injured and several buildings have collapsed after a magnitude-6.4 earthquake struck the Indonesian island of Lombok on Sunday, officials said.

The powerful tremor struck at 6.47 am local time at a depth of seven kilometers, according to the United States Geological Survey.