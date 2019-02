People react at the scene of an explosion behind a mosque near the al-Azhar University in Cairo, Egypt, Feb. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Police seals off at the scene of an explosion behind a mosque near the Al-Azhar University in Cairo, Egypt, Feb. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

The death toll from a suicide bombing in the Egyptian capital rose to three on Tuesday after an officer who was gravely injured in the attack succumbed to his wounds, a security official told EFE.

The third policeman died hours after a suspect being chased by the police blew himself up in Cairo's al-Darb al-Ahmar neighborhood, near al-Azhar mosque, late on Monday.