Rescue crews walk on direction of an avalanche site to search for five hikers who were carried away on by an avalanche in Obers Taelli over the Fiescheralp, in Fiesch, Switzerland, Apr. 1, 2018. EFE/EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

At least three Spaniards have been killed and two have been lightly injured after being caught in a massive snow avalanche in Switzerland, sources from Spain's foreign ministry confirmed to EFE on Sunday.

The five Spaniards were part of a group ski touring in the alpine Swiss canton of Valais on Saturday, when they were buried by the avalanche at an elevation of 2,450 meters (8,038 feet) near the Fiesheralp ski resort.