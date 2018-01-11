Ukrainian servicemen fire a towed howitzer close to a front line near the village of Novoluhanske in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Jan. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARKIIAN LYSEIKO

Ukrainian servicemen fire a towed howitzer close to a front line near the village of Novoluhanske in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Jan. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARKIIAN LYSEIKO

At least three Ukrainian soldiers were killed in action and four were injured on Thursday following clashes with separatists in the country's east, according to Ukraine's Anti-Terrorist Operation Headquarters.

The ATO's press center reported that pro-Russian rebels had repeatedly attacked Ukrainian army positions near the village of Novoluhanske _ located some 700 kilometers (435 miles) to the east of Kiev in the disputed Donbass region _ while an epa photojournalist on the ground captured images of the fighting.