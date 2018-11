An Afghan army soldier stands guard on a roadside as security has been high intensified following a military base attack in Balkh province, in Ghazni, Afghanistan, Apr. 22, 2017. EPA-EFE/GHULAM MUSTAFA

At least three United States soldiers were killed and three others were wounded after an improvised explosive device exploded on Tuesday in eastern Afghanistan.

The IED, placed by the Taliban, exploded near Ghazni city, capital of the province of the same name, and the wounded, which also included a contractor, were evacuated for treatment, US and NATO forces in Afghanistan said in a statement.