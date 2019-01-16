The Islamic State terror organization on Wednesday claimed responsibility for a bomb attack in a Syrian city under United States-backed Kurdish control that killed at least three American troops, according to US officials quoted in a report from the Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

Local media and the United Kingdom-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that allied fighters with the Syrian Democratic Forces and a number of civilians were also among the dead and injured in the attack in the northeastern city of Manbij, which underscored the threat the IS still poses as the Trump administration prepares to withdraw troops from the country.