A handout photo made available by the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) shows a collapsed house after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake that hit in Donggala, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sep. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/BNPB HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the US Geological Survey (USGS) shows a map with the epicenter of a 7.5-magnitude earthquake near Palu, Indonesia, Sep. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/USGS / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) shows a resident receiving medical treatment after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake that hit in Donggala, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sep. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/BNPB HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) shows a boy walking in front of a collapsed house after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake that hit in Donggala, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sep. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/BNPB HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

At least 30 people have died and 21 have been injured in the 7.5-magnitude earthquake that was followed by a tsunami that hit two municipalities on the island of Sulawesi and destroyed communications and electricity networks in the area, hospital sources reported Saturday.

The head of the Indonesian Doctors Association in Central Sulawesi province, Komang Adi Sujendra, reported the number of victims in a video statement published by the organization on social media networks.