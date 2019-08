The body of a victim lies under debris after a deadly landslide near Mottama, Myanmar, Aug. 10, 2019. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

At least 30 people were killed in a landslide that buried several houses in a small town in southeastern Myanmar, official sources said on Saturday.

The Southeast Asian country's Fire Service Department announced the death toll of the avalanche – which was caused by heavy flooding in the region – in a statement and warned that the number of victims was expected to rise as search-and-rescue operations were still underway.