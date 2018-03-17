A Syrian man carries his mother as hundreds leave rebels-held Eastern Ghouta in the countryside of Damascus, Syria, on March 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

At least 30 civilians were killed and dozens wounded in bombings carried out by Syrian military aircraft against rebel-held Eastern Ghouta on the outskirts of capital Damascus, a British war monitor group reported Saturday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights detailed that the regime bombings targeted civilians fleeing their homes in the region of Zamalka towards the town of Hazza in Eastern Ghouta, which is controlled by al-Rahman Corps Islamist rebel group fighting against government forces.