A shake map provided by the USGS shows the epicenter of a magnitude-7.5 earthquake which struck the center of Papua island, Feb. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/USGS HANDOUT

A series of earthquakes measuring up to magnitude-7.5 have shaken Papua New Guinea, the United States Geological Survey said on Tuesday.

At least 31 people have died and 300 were injured from landslides caused the tremors on Monday, Hela Provincial Administrator William Bando told local newspaper The Post Courier.