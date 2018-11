People carry the body of a victim at the site where a boat capsized, in lake Victoria at Mutima village, some 50km south of the capital Kampala, Uganda, Nov. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD KABUUBI

Ugandan police officers work at the site where a boat capsized in lake Victoria at Mutima village, some 50km south of the capital Kampala, Uganda, Nov. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD KABUUBI

Shoes worn by passengers and recovered from the water are laid out at the site where a boat capsized in lake Victoria in Mutima village, some 50km south of the capital Kampala, Uganda, Nov. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD KABUUBI

Villagers stand behind the police line as they watch the rescue operations at the site where a boat capsized in lake Victoria in Mutima village, some 50km south of the capital Kampala, Uganda, Nov. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD KABUUBI