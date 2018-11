A general view of the bomb blast site at a crowded market in Kohat, Pakistan, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Pakistani men transport an injured man due to bomb blast to a hospital after the bombing at a market in Kohat, Pakistan, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/BASIT GILANI

A man who was injured in a bomb blast, receives medical treatment at a hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB ATTENTION: GRAPHIC CONTENT

At least 31 people were killed and 39 wounded on Friday in a bomb attack at a bazaar in the northwestern tribal belt of Pakistan.

Explosives hidden in a motorcycle were detonated by insurgents at around 10am local time, at the market in Kalaya, local government spokesperson Mohamed Danish told EFE.