At least 31 people were killed and another 32 were wounded Wednesday in a suicide bombing on a police van near a polling station in the western Pakistani city of Quetta, in the middle of general elections in the country.

The attack took place in the Khaliq Shaheed area of Quetta in the troubled province of Balochistan, when a "suicide bomber hit a police van just outside the polling station in Tameer Nau," a Quetta police spokesperson Muhammed Ramzan told EFE.